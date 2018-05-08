Information team wins top award

Volunteers for Alzheimer’s Society who provide information support in Sussex have won a top award from the charity.

Team members were told their ‘fantastic’ work helping people with dementia across the county had made a real difference.

The Horsham information support volunteer team, which includes a small team based in Worthing, topped the trusted colleagues category in the society’s annual People Awards.

They were praised for their dedication in providing information to people affected by dementia in the county.

The five volunteers in Horsham, Mags Fairbrother, Katy Laidlaw, Pat Willder, Richard Pittman and Carol Hodghton, operate the charity’s Sussex helpline and the two in Worthing, Susan McMahon and Linda Bensusan, provide support and information on how to get help in the area.

Pat said: “I’m proud to be part of such a huge family.”

The team was presented with the award by Princess Alexandra, royal patron of Alzheimer’s Society, at a ceremony in St James’s Palace, London.

Elisa Vaughan, Alzheimer’s Society operations manager for Sussex, said: “Our information support volunteers are fantastic at supporting people affected by dementia in Sussex and I couldn’t be happier they have won a People Award.

“I’m humbled to celebrate the amazing work of these volunteers and the selfless and relentless way in which they go about it.”

Anybody with any concerns about dementia can phone the Alzheimer’s Society Sussex helpline on 01403 213017. The call will be answered by one of the trained volunteers.

To join the award-winning team as an information support volunteer in Horsham or Worthing, call Louise Cruickshank on 01403 213015.