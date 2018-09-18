Heartwarming tributes paid as ‘Mr A&E’ loses cancer fight

Warm tributes have been paid to A&E matron Dave Fox-Dossett who lost his fight with pancreatic cancer the day after his 48th birthday.

The father of four was described as everyone’s hero who would do anything for anyone and adored his family.

Dave passed away in St Wilfrid’s Hospice surrounded by his family on Thursday (September 7). Later that day, landing lights at the Eastbourne DGH helipad were turned on and up to 15 ambulances circled it with their blue lights flashing in a 10-minute tribute to the nurse who had worked in the accident and emergency unit since 1992.

Dave, born and brought up in Hastings, had lived in Eastbourne since 1992 and got together with his wife Katy in 2004 after she also joined the A&E department. The couple married in 2011 and lived in Whitley Road.

He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in August last year but Dave’s family said that didn’t stop him living life to the full.

He did a skydive for St Wilfrid’s Hospice in May, enjoyed walking the family’s dogs, driving his beloved Land Rover called Brenda and volunteered at the Wildlife Rescue Ambulance Service (WRAS), where friends described him as a larger than life character who lit up a room with his feel-good attitude.

Photo shows Dave Fox-Dossett holding an iTClamp

Trevor Weeks at WRAS said: “Dave will be incredibly missed by all. He touched the hearts and souls of everyone at WRAS. He not only helped so many animals, but also, he made close friends and became part of the WRAS family. His smile, his laugh and his care free attitude will always be remembered.

“We all hope we gave Dave an experience he would never forget. In return we had a rescuer and a friend that will never be forgotten.”

A DGH spokesperson said: “Dave was highly respected by everyone he worked with, mentored or nursed; a role model who many aspired to be like. A true gentleman who selflessly always went that extra step. He will always be remembered as our A&E legend.”