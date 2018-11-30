Hastings therapist’s talk will explore the causes of Type 2 diabetes

A therapist will be holding a talk in the New Year about a lifelong, modern-day condition, which the medical world sees as a growing global epidemic.

Jackie Mannell’s lecture, entitled ‘Find out what’s really going on behind your Type 2 diabetes’, is at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 from 12.30pm.

She said: “Diabetes is now an epidemic and 26,000 die prematurely each year because of Type 2 diabetes.”

Jackie, a mother-of-two, added the liver plays a major part in what can cause the condition and added a healthy liver can prevent the onset of diabetes.

She said: “Research says diabetes happens when your pancreas can’t produce enough insulin or the insulin produced can’t work properly. The liver protects your pancreas and your adrenal glands. One of its main jobs is to store and turn sugar into glycogen, which is used to fuel the body and used as energy.”

She said the liver gets ‘injured over time’, mainly due to today’s society, chemicals in the air and from various products and so on, eventually building up in the liver over long periods of time, causing it to become clogged. Jackie added: “If you have a diet high in fat the liver becomes sluggish so you have to lower the fat to allow it to function again properly.”

She added if the liver does not function well, not able to store glucose, the pancreas becomes overworked to the point that it weakens and Type 2 diabetes develops.

Jackie believes the way to ‘reverse’ the problem is to eat fruit, potatoes and winter squashes which she said help to ‘restore’ glycogen in the liver, releasing strain on the pancreas.

The therapist, who runs her own clinic in Sedlescombe, said: “We as humans are supposed to graze regularly, eating every one-and-a-half to two hours so that we keep the natural sugar at the right level in the liver.

“If you don’t eat you end up running on pure adrenaline.”

According to Diabetes UK, around 90 per cent of people with diabetes have Type 2 diabetes.

A common symptom is feeling very tired. Others include needing to pass urine frequently, feeling extremely thirsty, cuts and grazes healing slowly, and getting infections.

The British Heart Foundation said diabetes causes damage to the blood vessels, making sufferers of the condition two to three times more likely to develop heart and circulatory conditions like coronary heart disease, stroke and vascular dementia.

Jackie is an EFT (Emotional Freedom Techniques) master practitioner, meta health consultant and works as an energy therapist. She holds lectures in care homes, spreading the message on how to live healthier lives.

In 2016, she published a book called Heart, Broken: My journey to Self-Healing, an ‘inspirational story’ about her childhood, the journey she faced into motherhood and her ‘self-healed’ heart condition.

Her mother went blind and suffered 25 strokes and had dementia due to diabetes, before dying aged 50.

For more information about Jackie’s work and to book a place at her talk in January, visit jackie-mannell.com or ring 07429 300956.

Tickets £10 are available via the White Rock Theatre.