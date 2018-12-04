Hastings father’s new lease of life after double lung transplant

A father-of-two, who has battled cystic fibrosis throughout his life, has finally had a life-saving double lung transplant.

James Beeching, 36, had three false hopes before undergoing the major operation after suitable replacement lungs were found.

But he said the new lungs have ‘completely changed his life’. He said: “My recovery is going really well. I’m now able to get in and out of the shower, take the kids to school and pick them up, and bring my wife breakfast in bed. I’m really enjoying life at the moment.

“It’s amazing and fantastic being able to do things that people take for granted.”

James underwent the transplant in August.

Last year it was a completely different story for him as James went viral on social media after recording an emotional video for his four-year-old twins, Isobel and Logan, to remember him by. The video was shared more than 16,000 times and generated lots of comments.

James’ health deteriorated more and more afterwards and he spent longer in hospital.

He spent five weeks in hospital recovering after his double lung transplant.

He now has waves of euphoria over his new lease of life.

James said: “In the last two months when I’ve done something like walking to the shop and back I’ve welled up because it’s so overwhelming, as I’d not realised how restrictive my life was.”

Cystic fibrosis is an incurable condition that causes mucus to build up in the lungs.

James has been raising awareness and much-needed funds for the Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Trust.

His family is also helping raise awareness of the condition, and the importance of organ donation. He is now urging as many people as possible to run next March’s Hastings Half Marathon for the CF Trust and in support of organ donation.

There is a Facebook page called Hastings Donates where James has posted information about the importance of organ donation and offers training tips for those wanting to run the half-marathon.

James said: “The team already has around 30 to 40 people and we are looking to expand as much as we can.”

For more information on the CF Trust, visit www.cysticfibrosis.org.uk.

Visit www.organdonation.nhs.uk for information about organ donation.