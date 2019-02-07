Hastings entrepreneur launches skincare range for women with cancer

A Hastings entrepreneur has launched a range of skincare products for women with cancer after discovering an immune-boosting oil while undergoing treatment herself.

Lindsay Wright, 60, was on holiday in Portugal when she discovered an organic moisturising balm that did wonders for her skin while she was undergoing cancer treatment. It was formulated of popular aromatherapy ingredients such as beeswax, lavender and rosemary – but there was one oil in the balm that was unfamiliar to her.

The Rock Rose Beauty range SUS-190702-162522001

Cistus Ladanifer, also known as gum rock rose, turned out to be the magic ingredient. The flowering plant is native to the Mediterranean, characterised by white petals and maroon spots around a bright yellow centre.

Lindsay said: “Cancer treatment has a huge physical, mental and emotional effect on your whole body. My skin was looking dull but within a few weeks of using this balm my husband, Peter, commented on how fantastic it was looking. Convinced I’d found my face cream for life, I sat down with my friend and aromatherapist Vanessa to identify the miracle ingredient and see if we could formulate our own version.

“We had some challenges finding the one that we liked, trying oils from India, Spain and Morocco, but eventually tracked down a really top-quality oil to use as the basis of our range.”

Rock rose is now the key ingredient in Lindsay’s Oils, available exclusively at Live Better with Cancer, and are specifically targeted at women undergoing cancer treatment. Due to chemotherapy and radiation diminishing the senses, these oils are given an intense scent to allow customers to fully enjoy the products’ benefits.

Rock Rose Beauty products. SUS-190702-162533001

Lindsay, Vanessa and skincare expert Raquel LeBron – who all live in Hastings – also run a company called Rock Rose Beauty, with the essential oil of cistus at the heart of their products.

The range currently includes facial oil, moisturising and healing balms, as well as discovery packs where customers can choose a combination of three different samples.

The products are stocked in two Hastings salons – Soak Hastings, in George Street, and Serenity Hair & Beauty Rooms, in High Street.

Lindsay’s Oils can be found at livebetterwith.com, and the trio’s range can be found at rockrosebeauty.co.uk.

Written by Ben Knapton