Hastings community rallies round to help girl, 12, fighting brain cancer

The community has rallied round the family of a 12-year-old girl fighting inoperable brain cancer following the launch of a fundraising campaign.

Belle O’Farrell was diagnosed with glioblastoma in November, a rare and aggressive cancer which resulted in her having two emergency brain surgeries inside a week.

She has also since undergone chemotherapy and radiotherapy, with a further 12 months of chemotherapy ahead of her.

247 Taxis & Coaches set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Belle’s cause, with almost £49,000 raised so far.

Belle’s father, Michael, said: “There are some overseas trials of new treatments which are showing early signs of success, and we would love more than anything for Belle to have access to these. Belle’s mum Lucy has temporarily stopped work to care for her each day.

“It enables her to take Belle to daily treatments and be there for her every second of the day.

“This has caused a financial strain too, and we are hoping crowdfunding will also help relieve some of the financial worries, allow us to be with Belle during all the treatments, and to help make memories together as a family.”

Belle’s mother, Lucy said: “So many companies have been wonderful throughout this ordeal with various fundraising events and support for Belle. We have also had overwhelming support from friends and family in so many ways.

“Through the most heart-breaking time of our lives, family, friends and the whole community have come together to give us hope, and for that we will be forever grateful.”

Belle’s family also wants to raise more awareness of brain tumours and the symptoms.

Michael said: “The early signs of brain tumours are very much overlooked. Headaches and sickness in the morning, vision problems, changes in personality are some of the early symptoms. We had multiple trips to the GP with Belle and thought she just had migraines, as both sides of the family suffer from them.”

The fundraising page is at www.gofundme.com/all-about-belle-fighting-inoperable-brain-cancer.

Michael added: “So many people have asked if they can run the Hastings Half Marathon for Belle, and there is now a growing group of friends, family and strangers, all running for her in matching t-shirts.

“There is a separate GoFundMe for this at www.gofundme.com/f/team-belle.”