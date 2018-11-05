Grants boost for the Red Box Project

A project aiming at tackling period poverty in Hastings has received a generous funding boost.

Mum Claire Collins brought the national Red Box Project to the town, with the aim of providing free sanitary products to those who need it, but may not be able to afford it.

Anti-poverty charity, The Silver Lady Fund, contacted Claire to offer a donation of £250 after reading about the project in the Hastings Observer.

The Isabel Blackman Foundation has offered to match the £250 figure.

Claire said: “We’re using the money to set up education packs, buy more donation bins, boxes for schools and underwear.

“We now have boxes in five schools and two with FSN and one with the Pantry, which is run by Hastings and Leonards Food Project.”

The Red Box Project now has a five-strong team helping Claire with her mission.