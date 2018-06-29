Golf day in aid of stillbirth charity

A charity evening hosted by Hastings Adventure Golf raised almost £1,500 in aid of the local branch of Sands last Friday (June 22).

Sands is a stillbirth and neonatal death charity that has played a key role in raising awareness of the loss of babies’ lives, and is supported thousands of parents across the country.

The total £1,467 raised from the special golf event and from generous donations will all go towards building a bereavement suite at the Conquest Hospital.

The fundraiser included reduced-rate golf, with competitions for different age categories to win family vouchers for golf, and fish and chips.

Elliot won the U12 category with a score of 38, Honor Homewood won the U18 with 40 and there was a three-way tie in the adult category with Dave Gomm, Jade Beattie and Ashley Relf each scoring 38.

Suz Brooks of Sands said: “We are really grateful that Hastings Adventure Golf is supporting our work locally and helped raise this amazing amount towards building a facility to support local people at a very difficult time.”

Kate Richards, of Hastings Adventure Golf, said: “Sands is an amazing charity that provides essential support to families.

“We are very grateful to everyone who joined us on the charity evening and contributed to this wonderful charity.”

Sands has been helping bereaved families for decades and the new suite in Hastings will be a private space for bereaved parents to be supported by professionals.

In 2018, Sands is marking its 40th anniversary by honouring the achievements of everyone who has worked with the charity, including volunteers, befrienders, fundraisers and healthcare professionals, to support bereaved parents and reduce the baby death rate in the UK. Visit www.sands.org.uk.

