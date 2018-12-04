Friends of Conquest Hospital celebrating record year of fundraising

Almost 200 party goers enjoyed a fabulous dinner dance at the Azur Marina last Saturday to cap a record year of fundraising for the Friends of Conquest Hospital.

The Friends not only raised £1,050,000 to purchase a new MRI Scanner for the Conquest to mark the 25-year celebration of the hospital’s opening, but also supported various projects at the Conquest to the tune of £208,000 throughout the year.

Bill Hamilton, chairman of the Friends, thanked all the volunteers, supporters and members attending who have put in a huge amount of hard work over the year, as well as extending the Friends’ huge gratitude and appreciation to all from around Hastings who were able to make this brilliant support all happen.

The Friends continue to fundraise throughout the year in order to support and top up the equipment needs of the Conquest Hospital, as well as running services for the patients.

Having the best equipment at the hospital site attracts and supports the best staff and ensures the Conquest maintains the broad range of services it provides to the community in what is a very challenging environment.

The Friends’ next fund-raising event is at St Mary’s in the Castle on Sunday, December 16, when local musical maestro Mike Hatchard with his talented trio and the Rock Choir will be putting on a candle light concert to get us all into the Christmas spirit.

Tickets cost £10 and are available from the Hastings Tourist Information Centre on the seafront or online at www,conquestlof.org.uk/event. Tickets are selling out fast, so people are advised to snap them up while they can.

If you would like to help the Friends of Conquest Hospital you can make a donation online or become a member at www.conquestlof.org.uk, or post a cheque to The Friends of Conquest Hospital, PO Box 288, St Leonards, TN38 1JA.

