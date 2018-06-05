Football contest raises hundreds for hospital ward

A charity seven-a-side football tournament, organised by Brett Moor and Stewart Keogh of 1066 Logos, raised hundreds of pounds for the Conquest Hospital’s children’s ward.

The event, played at Horntye Park on a day of glorious sunshine, raised £300 for the Kipling Ward.

L-R: Fiona Holter, paediatrics matron, Stewart Keogh, Rachel Brook, Brett Moor, and Kim Wright, Kipling Ward play specialist SUS-180506-121003001

The tournament was a closely-fought contest between eight teams battling for the 1066 Logos trophy.

Stewart Keogh, director of 1066 Logos, thanked the teams for participating, the staff at Horntye Park who did an excellent job with the pitch and hospitality and not least the tournament sponsors – Physiques Gym, Express Removals, Nubrix, Jupa, M Tech, Club XS Dynamic Scaffolding, and DJ Lee Swift for the music.

The winners of this year’s tournament were Ninja Skrtels, beating New Balance in the final. Players and supporters were all treated to a delicious barbecue, disco and prize-giving ceremony at the end of the day.

Rachel Brook, matron, was delighted to receive the £300 on behalf of Kipling Ward and said the children would be so pleased to have some new toys to play with during their stay at the hospital.

Rachel thanked Stewart and Brett for all their hard work organising the day and asked them to pass on her staff’s appreciation to all those that took part.

Stewart announced there will be another tournament on July 14. Anyone interested in taking part should contact 1066 Logos.

If you’d like to donate or raise money for any of the wards or clinics at the East Sussex Trust, you can through the East Sussex Healthcare Charitable Trust. You can make a donation specifically to your cause or to ESHCT, who will donate your gift to where it’s needed most in the trust at the time.

Contact ESHCT at ESHCT, St Annes House, 729 The Ridge, St Leonards, or at www.ESHCT.org.uk.