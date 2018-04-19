Doctor’s surgery returns to Marlborough House after 2013 fire

A doctor’s surgery and pharmacy has reopened in its former home after a devastating fire in 2013 forced it to be relocated.

The fire – which ripped through the roof of the Marlborough House building, located in Warrior Square, St Leonards, on July 28, 2013 – was formally home to the Warrior Square Surgery, together with Carisbrooke Surgery and Warrior Pharmacy.

Due to the deluge of water which caused the lower floors to be deemed unsafe, the Warrior Square Surgery had to be evacuated to the South Saxon Practice where it stayed for two months before being moved into the seventh floor of Cavendish House, in Castle Street, Hastings.

This move was always viewed as temporary, until Marlborough House had been refurbished to eliminate the risk of mould developing on the lower floors, which had been boarded up for three years.

In 2015, Dr Craig Namvar became a non-clinical partner at Warrior Square Surgery and acquired the lease on the first and second floors of Marlborough House.

Warrior Square Surgery moved into the Norman Road side of the building at the end of February 2018 and opened to patients on March 5.

Dr Namvar, who is also a Senior Partner for Hastings and Rother Healthcare, said: “We are delighted to announce the re-opening of Marlborough House and the relocation of Warrior Square Surgery back into this newly refurbished facility.

“The purchase of Marlborough House will also enable us to work with our colleagues within both health and social services sectors to deliver a wide range of additional services for patients locally.

“We strongly believe this will benefit people from the local community by offering better access to services that will improve both their physical and mental health.”