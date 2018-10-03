Desperate bid to save Hastings breastfeeding support group from closure

A breastfeeding support group in Hastings will be forced to close if extra funding can’t be secured in the next five weeks.

The Baby Café, based at Quaker Meeting House in South Terrace, has been running for around 20 years and provides valuable support to mothers who want to breastfeed their children.

Baby Café facilitator and breastfeeding counsellor, Jane Saville, said: “This specialist breastfeeding service and parent/baby drop in has been running in Hastings for around 20 years.

“In that time many other drop ins have come and gone.

“Ours is central to the centre of Hastings and well known. We desperately need funding to continue our valuable service.

“Breastfeeding provides a healthy start for most infants and eight out of 10 mothers want to breastfeed. With it providing optimal short and mid-term benefits for the baby and many benefits for mothers, it requires continued support as many women struggle with a variety of issues during their journey.”

The Baby Café promotes an informal, café-style approach using a highly-skilled breastfeeding counsellor every week. Support is also provided by NHS trained volunteer peer supporters.

The Baby Café also serves as an important meeting place for mothers who may feel isolated and in need of social support.

Jane added: “Unfortunately we have failed to secure funding from the National Lottery Awards for All and time is running out. It costs £4,500 each year to keep the Baby Café running and we are appealing for donations and for any local business who may be interested in sponsorship. Many families have been supported over the years, and continue to be supported via our service. It would be heartbreaking for all concerned if we had to close.”

Donations can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/Jane-Saville. Anyone interested in sponsoring the Baby Cafe, can contact Jane on 07810 190052.

