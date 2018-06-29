Care service is rated ‘good’ in all areas by inspectors

A care home which supplies short-term support for people who have experienced a mental health episode has been praised for its work after an inspection from the Care Quality Commission (CQC), writes Jess Reid.

Turning Point – The Sanctuary has kept up its high standards and has been rated ‘good’ in each category – effectiveness, responsiveness, safety, care and leadership.

Penney Harris, team leader at the practice, said: “Turning Point and Hastings Sanctuary are very pleased with their fantastic CQC report. During the 20 years that we have been open, we have provided excellent support to people with mental health issues.

“Our manager Mel Tapp and staff team will continue to provide a calm, relaxed environment, to ensure that people are on the road to recover when they leave.”

The report, published on June 20, stated: “The vision and values of the organisation were visible within the service and staff were proud to work at the service.”

The inspectors said: “People told us they felt safe.

“People told us that they were able to make choices about their support and were provided with information and guidance to access other services which were relevant to them for ongoing support.”

It continued: “Staff spoke to people respectfully and treated them with dignity. People felt that their privacy was respected and staff kept information confidential.”