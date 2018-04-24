Bereaved mum’s donation to hospital room refurbishment

A woman who sadly lost her baby daughter has raised more than £4,000 for the Maternity Bereavement Room at Conquest Hospital.

Jess Hales donated £4,000 towards the refurbishment of the Maternity Bereavement Room following the sad loss of her daughter Isabelle. Jess retuned to the maternity unit to hand over the money to midwifery staff.

Jess said: “My husband Andy and I went through an emotional time that no one wishes to go through.

“We lost our daughter Isabelle last July at the Conquest Hospital Bereavement suite.

“The staff were very supportive to us both in our sorrow, so we decided we wanted to help them and other families through their grief. We have been overwhelmed by the generosity and support of the local community.”

Jess added: “Refurbishing this room means so much to us. We want to help make the room feel more homely for other families.

“We want to make this difficult time a little easier.

“This room gives families their last precious moments with their baby.”

Jane Bedford-Clark community midwifery matron and Bereavement specialist midwife, said: “We would like to thank Jess and Andy on behalf of the maternity team. This will go a long way to helping future bereaved parents.”

The Maternity Bereavement Room provides women and their families with a quiet and comforting environment when they experience the loss of their baby. It is soon to be refurbished, to make it more homely, with work expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Jess and Andy held a charity Halloween Night at the White Rock Theatre raising £2,025, had a Just Giving page raising £1,412 and Jess held a dress down day at her work, South East Water, raising £529.