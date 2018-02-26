Ambulance service makes three new appointments

The latest management changes at the ambulance service has seen three senior appointments made.

South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SECAmb) has announced a new executive director of nursing and quality.

Bethan Haskins will officially join the Trust on April 1, filling the role carried out on an interim basis by Steve Lennox, who will be remaining with the Trust for a number of months to provide additional capacity in the directorate, the trust said.

Bethan has a broad range of experience and worked most recently as chief nurse across a number of Kent clinical commissioning groups.

She said: “I am delighted to have been appointed and I am looking forward to joining SECAmb and meeting and working with everyone over the next few months.”

She previously worked for BMI Healthcare, where she held the positions of Ward Sister, Deputy Director of Nursing, Regional Director of Nursing and, latterly, Chief Executive of three hospitals in London.

SECAmb chief executive Daren Mochrie said: “I am delighted that we have appointed Bethan to this important position on our executive team.

“I know SECAmb will benefit greatly from her skills and experience.

“On behalf of everyone at the trust I’d like to formally welcome her and I look forward to working closely with her.

“I’d also like to thank Steve Lennox for the dedication and hard work her has shown while filling this position on an interim basis.

“I know that he will continue to be a huge asset for the Trust in the coming months.”

It follows the appointment of two new independent non-executive directors.

Laurie McMahon and Adrian Twyning will initially serve a three-year term of office running until February 2021.

They each bring a wealth of experience including organisational development, change management and public engagement, the trust said.

Mr McMahon said: “It is rare to find an organisation as large as SECAmb that is so focused on making positive change happen. I am really proud to have become part of it.”

Mr Twyning said: “I’m delighted to be joining SECAmb and looking forward to working with everyone to make it a world-class organisation.”

SECAmb has made a number of senior management appointments since being rated ‘Inadequate’ by the Care Quality Commission in October last year.

SECAmb chairman Richard Foster said: “I am pleased that Laurie and Adrian have joined the SECAmb Board and I am sure their experience and backgrounds will bring huge benefits to the trust.

“On behalf of everyone I’d like to welcome them both and look forward to working closely with them very soon.”