Health visiting team receive award for dedicated support of families

The Hastings Health Visiting team have won an NHS Trust staff award for their dedication and support of families in the local area.

The Hastings Health Visiting team is made up of Health Visitors, Community Nursery Nurses and administrators,

Janet Allen, Locality Manager for the Hastings Health Visiting team says they work incredibly hard with many families. “The dynamic of the team is very supportive to each other and they face numerous challenges in their lone working roles,” she said. “They build relationships with families that are ‘hard to reach’ and frequently make complex safeguarding decisions about children. They are often the voice of the children and have to fight for the appropriate support services that the children need. They work tirelessly as advocates for some of the most deprived families in the area.”

Janet said despite the challenging work, the team themselves are very supportive of each other, adding: “Laughter is often heard in the office, which is a great de-stressor. The team is never fully staffed and so workloads are high, but their dedication to the work is highlighted in their good performance data. They have embraced changes and integration and are open-minded to new ways of working. Their professionalism, humanity, compassion and most importantly their sense of humour are qualities that make them the best team to work with”.

Chairman of East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust David Clayton-Smith presented the team with their award.