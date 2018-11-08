Health news: Hastings and Rother occupational therapists help reduce unnecessary hospital admissions by up to 80%.

A team of occupational therapists from Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust are getting out and about to raise the profile of their profession which supports people to ‘live life their way’ despite any health or care needs they may be living with.

The event is part of this year’s Occupational Therapy Week, organised by the Royal College of Occupational Therapists (RCOT).

Taking place from 5 – 11 November, this year’s theme is “Securing the future of occupational therapy”.

During the pier promotion therapy staff shaped their bodies into the letters OT, flew a kite, made by patients from the local acute psychiatric unit and handed out free merchandise and information about the profession to the public.

Occupational Therapists are the only registered profession qualified to work across mental and physical health and in NHS and social care settings, meaning they are uniquely placed to see a whole person holistically.

They support individuals in their recovery from mental illness, assisting them to find different ways of carrying out activities to live life to their maximum potential – embracing the theme ‘living not existing’.

Research has shown that Occupational Therapists working on the frontline with ambulance services and in accident and emergency departments can reduce unnecessary admissions by up to 80%.

Occupational Therapists on acute medical wards can cut stays from 9.5 days to just 1 day.

Working in social care occupational therapy-led services have been shown to provide better quality more person centred services where for every £1 spent on clients receiving it, £1.43 is saved through a reduction in the need for ongoing home care support because clients become more independent.

Julia Scott, CEO at the Royal College of Occupational Therapists said: “I’m delighted that Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust has joined the hundreds of organisations supporting Occupational Therapy Week. It is a great reflection of local community spirit.

Occupational Therapy support can make a real difference giving people a renewed sense of purpose, opening up new horizons, and changing the way they feel about the future.”

Picture by Sid Saunders.