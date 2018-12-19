Health: How to reduce your chances of getting the dreaded Norovirus bug this winter.

As we enter the Norvirus season the NHS has advice on how to reduce your chances of being affected by the bug.

It comes at a time when The UK’s Food Standards Agency (FSA) researchers discovered that one lettuce in every 20 examined contained the vomiting virus. It was also found in samples of fresh and frozen raspberries.

Around three million people are infected by Norovirus, also known as the winter vomiting bug, every year, many of whom are children.

It can be deadly in very young and elderly people, as well as those with weakened immune systems, claiming up to 300 victims a year.

Norovirus can spread very easily and you can catch it from close contact with someone with Norovirus; touching surfaces or objects that have the virus on them, then touching your mouth or eating food that’s been prepared or handled by someone with Norovirus.

NHS advice is that Washing your hands frequently with soap and water is the best way to stop it spreading. Alcohol hand gels don’t kill Norovirus.

Advice from other sources includes carefully washing fruits and vegetables, and cook oysters and other shellfish thoroughly before eating.

After you vomit or have diarrhoea, immediately clean up the entire area using a bleach-based household cleaner as directed on the product label.

If you are affected by the bug and are unable to contact your GP you should call 111 for help and advice.

As well as sickness and diarrhoea, symptoms can include a high temperature, headache and aching arms and legs.

Norovirus is unpleasant but most people get over the worst of the infection in two days.

Stay off school or work until the symptoms have stopped for two days. Also avoid visiting anyone in hospital during this time as this is when you’re most infectious.

