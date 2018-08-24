Head to the Stade for stargazing fun

People will have an opportunity to watch the night skies at a special free event at the Stade, in the Old Town on Friday August 24 from 5pm - 11pm.

Space@TheStade is a special astronomy event dedicated to The Solar System.

There will be numerous activities suitable for all of the family including various presentations, a pop up planetarium, virtual reality space exploration, rocket making and more.

If you have a telescope bring it along to the telescope clinic and get expert advice setting up your equipment.

If the skies are clear there will be solar observing in the afternoon and in the evening views of planets through telescopes with the support of local astronomical societies. includes an astronomy related presentation or talk.

The event will include an astronomy related presentation and will involve stargazing and observing the skies through telescopes weather permitting.

The event has been organised by Creative Space, a Community Interest Company delivering astronomy outreach and public engagement to all ages and abilities.

From mobile planetarium shows to free astronomy events, they have got space covered in a fun and creative way.

For more information visit the website at www.creative-space.org.uk.