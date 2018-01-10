‘Hay, it’s good to see you Janet!’

A St Michael’s Hospice in-patient received a very special visit from a four-legged friend who wanted to check for himself that she was in a stable condition.

Janet Bettell-Higgins, was visited by her beloved horse Crumble on a crisp winter morning in December and St Michael’s Hospice Sister Jo Pinder says it was a sight to behold. “The sun was shining and the double doors to Janet’s bedroom, which lead onto the Hospice gardens, were opened up to welcome her four-legged friend. Crumble made himself at home, being fed carrots, and entertaining Janet and hospice staff. Bonnie the dog also enjoyed the visit!

Janet with Crumble and her dog Bonnie SUS-180901-135051001

“At the hospice we try to make every patients wish come true. It was such a special moment and to see Janet so happy to see Crumble in a relaxed environment with the sun beaming down was priceless.”

Janet said seeing Crumble and Bonnie was a tonic. “I feel great,” she said. “It’s the best therapy.”

Sister Jo said the hospice regularly help fulfil patients’ wishes, adding: “One of our patients wished to have a last ride in her sports car and enjoyed an ice cream on the sea front! Pets have stayed overnight for a few nights. Our biggest challenge was arranging one last holiday for a patient and her son to Centre Parcs. All of these wishes come true as part of a team effort and it is so lovely to hear all about what a great time our patients had.

“People think you come through the door at St Michaels Hospice and your life is over. I always describe coming into the hospice as going through the wardrobe to Narnia, no one really knows what goes on there!” Visit: www.stmichaelshospice.com