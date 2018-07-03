Have you seen missing St Leonards man Christopher Moxon?

Police are concerned for a misssing man who disappeared this morning (Tuesday, July 3).

Christopher Moxon, 40, originally from Lewes, was reported missing from St Leonards and may be anywhere in Sussex.

Police said he was last seen at The Ridge, St Leonards, just before 11.20am and is considered to be high risk because of health issues.

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, with short fair hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt bearing the logo “Only the Brave”, blue jeans and cream Nike Airmax trainers.

He may be driving a white Volkswagen Golf car, registration RJ61 VZZ.

Anyone seeing Christopher or knowing of his whereabouts is asked to call police on 999.

They can also contact officers online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 538 of 903/07.