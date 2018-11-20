Have you seen missing Hastings woman Patsy Quinnell?

Police are concerned for Patsy Quinnell who is missing from Hastings.

Police said the 39-year-old was last seen at the beginning of October in St Leonards.

She also uses her maiden name of Stock and is known to sleep rough, sometimes on the beach in Hastings, according to a police spokesman.

Police said she has gone missing before but normally keeps in touch with her family, who say this is out of character for her. She sometimes uses the train to travel around East Sussex.

Patsy is white, 5ft 9in, slim with long straight mousey hair.

If you have seen Patsy or know of her whereabouts, please contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 644 of 14/11.

