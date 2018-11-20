Have you seen missing Hastings man Leonel Ferreira?

A 21-year-old man from Hastings has not been seen since November 6, according to Sussex Police.

Leonel Ferreira was last seen by his family in Hastings around 5pm that day but did speak to them on the phone the following day, Wednesday, November 7, police said.

Police think he might have been in Eastbourne at that time but since then there has been no contact either by phone or social media.

He is black, 5ft 5in, of stocky build, with short black Afro style hair.

Anyone who has seen him or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 129 of 20/11.

