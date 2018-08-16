Have fun and get fit at a colourful rave event at the Stade Open Space

People are invited to join a Fitness Rave at the Stade Open Space in Hastings Old Town.

It takes place on the evening of Friday August 17 from 8pm - 9.30pm.

An instructor will lead easy to follow routines.

Tickets can be bought in advance from the information centre opposite the fountain roundabout for £2.50 or on the night for £3.50.

Under 18’s (minimum age 12), are free but should be accompanied by an adult.

Andy Batsford, lead councillor for leisure said: “These fitness rave nights are an amazing way of keeping fit in a really fun way, music pumping and the instructors are incredible; it’s a full work out without even knowing it.

“The music is great and I’ll be asking for a few old 90s anthems as well to get the old bones working.”

“Battery operated recyclable glow sticks are available on the night for £1 each, with free rave paint!”

“Biodegradable body glitter will be on offer for £3 per person or 2 people for £5.

Registration forms for the event can be downloaded from the council http://holv2.cmsstage/sport_play/sport/summer-holidays/ or completed on the night.

Gates open at 7pm; please wear bright neon clothing and trainers and learn the old school rave moves such as the sprinkler and feed the chickens.

There will be more fun on the Stade on Saturday August 18 at 8pm, when Cirque Rouages present stunning acrobatics as part of Stade Saturdays.

It is billed as ‘A tightrope daydream of sweet nostalgia with four moving bodies and an ode to life in music’.