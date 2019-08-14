Hastings woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder is released without charge

A woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released without charge.

Sussex Police were called to reports of a domestic incident within a property in St Helen’s Road at around 7am on Thursday, July 11.

Inside the flat, a man in his 40s was found with serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, according to a Sussex Police spokesman.

A 27-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, and was later released on police bail until August 8.

A police spokesman confirmed the woman has now been released without charge.

