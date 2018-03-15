Hastings woman arrested after boy is seriously injured in hit and run

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision between a child and a car in Battle.

The incident occurred around 4.20pm on Thursday (March 15) on the A2100 Battle Hill, Battle, where a small silver hatchback car travelling eastbound collided with a 12-year-old boy.

The car left the scene and officers traced the vehicle to Hastings.

The boy was taken by air ambulance to Kings College Hospital, London. At this stage the injuries are believed to be serious.

A 45-year-old woman from Hastings has been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and driving under the influence of drugs.

Sergeant Dan Pitcher from East Sussex Road Policing Unit said: “The road was partially closed for just over an hour whilst emergency medical care was administered.

“I’d like to pass on my thanks to members of the public that assisted the young boy and also those who were patient in waiting for the traffic to pass.”

If you witnessed the incident or were driving on this road around this time please report any information online or call 101 quoting reference 901 of 15/03.