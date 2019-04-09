Hastings Winkle Club to offer £20,000 in community grants for good causes this year

Hastings Winkle Club will be able to help local charities and good causes this year with £20,000 to donate.

The news came as the 119 year old local charity Hastings Winkle Club held its AGM in the East Hastings Sea Angling Association last Sunday, when around 50 members attended.

Chairman, Christian Burton spoke of another successful year with fundraising and membership increased. All the Club’s Officers and Committee members were thanked for their hard work over the last year.

Treasurer, Ian Porter announced that £20,000 could be made available by way of grants to approved local good causes during the forthcoming Winkle Club Year. Applications should be made to The Secretary, Hastings Winkle Club, East Hastings Angling Association, The Stade, Hastings,TN34 3FJ.

Volunteers and sponsors are also needed to help with The Jazz & Blues Festival to be held on The Stade over the weekend of May 31 - June 2. This event is a major fundraiser for The Winkle Club and is dependent upon sufficient helpers volunteering even a few hours of their time. You can offer to help by phoning Ian Porter on 07974 081582 or by writing to the Club’s Secretary.

A Silver Winkle Award went to former Hastings MP Michael Foster for all his help and assistance to the Club. The Chairman said the Club could look forward to another exciting and positive year during which he hoped even more money could be raised for local good causes.

