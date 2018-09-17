Hastings Winkle Club pays for room renovation at hom for blind and visually impaired

A generous donation from Hastings Winkle Club has paid for a room to be renovated at a home for the blind and visually impaired.

Richard Stevens, from the Winkle Club, said: “Each year, the Old Town charity, Hastings Winkle Club, is able to select at least two local good causes to receive a rather more substantial grant than is usually the case.

“One of this year’s fortunate beneficiaries was Hastings and Rother Voluntary Association for the Blind and they chose to use their donation to renovate and revamp one of the bedrooms at their residential home, Healey House, for the blind and visually impaired in St Leonards.

Senior members of the Winkle Club were on hand to unveil a plaque and to meet current occupant, Joan Winchester, 94, who said how pleased she was with the newly decorated room and its furnishings.

Chief Executive of Hastings and Rother Voluntary Association for the Blind , Fieona Farrier-Twist said her organisation was both thrilled and delighted at the generosity shown by the Hastings Winkle Club and that Joan’s was the first room to receive such star treatment under their ‘Project Renovation’ scheme at Healey House, Upper Maze Hill.

The Winkle Club is over 100 years old, having been set up in 1900 by local fishermen with the aim of giving the poor children of the Borough a happy time at Christmas.

Today the club raises funds for a variety of local charities and good causes.

Famous past members of the Club have included Sir Winston Churchill and the Queen Mother. Find out more about the club at www. winkleclub.org.