Hastings Winkle Club holds ceremony on historic boat

Famous charity The Hastings Winkle Club had ‘All Hands On Deck ‘ for a new members Induction Ceremony on Sunday September 9.

Becoming new members of the 118 year old local charity were Sean Sullivan and community stalwart, Michael Plumbe.

The ceremony conducted by Winkle Club Chairman, Christian Burton and Vice Chairman, Richard Stevens, took place on the deck of ‘The Enterprise’ which is the centrepiece of the Old Town’s Fishermen’s Museum and was the last lugger to be built for sail.

Both Sean and Michael said how proud they were to become Winkle Club members and in such appropriate surroundings.

The Club was first founded to bring some comfort to Fishermen and their families but now is able to help many local good causes.

Picture by Sid Saunders.