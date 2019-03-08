Hastings Wetherspoons punters mistakenly believe that decorations in the pub are in honour of the new Primark store

Customers at the John Logie Baird Wetherspoons pub in Hastings were under the impression that balloons and decorations put up on Wednesday were in celebration of a new Primark store which opened at Priory Meadow on the same day.

In fact the decorations, which included a colourful balloon arch in the doorway, were to mark a new drinks and food menu.

A member of the Wetherspoons bar-staff confided: “You would not believe the number of people who have asked us if we are celebrationg Primark opening.

