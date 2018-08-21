Hastings United were on target to help a five year old disabled girl

A severely disabled five-year-old girl is enjoying sleeping in a specialist bed following a tremendous fundraising effort by supporters of Hastings United Football Club.

Summer Finlay, from Hastings, who suffers from spina bifida and hydrocephalus, has recently taken delivery of the much-needed bed, which will give her, and her parents, a more comfortable night’s sleep.

Spina bifida is the most frequently occurring permanently disabling birth defect and happens when a baby’s spine and spinal cord don’t develop properly in the womb.

Finlay’s new bed came about thanks to the fundraising efforts of Hastings United Football Club’s events organiser Jo Nesbit, who has successfully completed her challenge of raising £5,000 for Summer’s specialist bed and £20,000 for the Conquest Hospital’s MRI Scanner Appeal.

Jo said: “Thanks to all those who supported me in achieving this in attending events, sponsorship and spreading the word. Here’s to another successful year fundraising for the local community and this year’s charity Dom’s Food Mission.”

Dom’s Food Mission provides food for homeless people and families in need.

The money for the scanner appeal was raised from a charity football match between Hastings United Veterans and Tottenham Hotspur Legends in April which was watched by a four-figure crowd.

Last year Summer’s family raised more than £4,000 for children’s charity Charity for Kids, by organising a successful Variety Show.