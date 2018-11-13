Hastings United hold spectacular family fireworks display and bonfire

Hastings United Football Club is delighted to bring back its popular firework spectacular and bonfire event.

The fun-packed, family event will take place at The Pilot Field football ground in Elphinstone Road on Friday November 23.

Gates will open at 6.30pm, the fireworks will start at 7.30pm and there will be live music in the Pilot Bar from 8pm.

Tickets are priced at £2 for children, £3 adults and £10 for a family of five.

Advance tickets are currently available at Hastings United’s Pilot Bar, Springfield Dental Care, the Flower Shop at the Conquest Hospital and Hastings United Sports and Social Club.

There will be a prize for the best homemade Guy and the school which enters the best Guy has the opportunity to win £150 of Amazon vouchers.

Entry to this competition is free and you can email Jo Nesbit at n777nes@hotmail.co.uk for an entry form.

Hastings United Football Club will be working alongside its chosen charity of the year Dom’s Food Mission.

The locally-based charity was founded in 2015 by husband and wife Dom and Alexandria Warren, aiming to help feed less fortunate people and to make an impact on food waste.

It now feeds more than 4,500 needy people every month and is involved in a series of projects to educate young people about the problems of food waste.

