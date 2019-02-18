Hastings theatre is labelled a local gem by MP Amber Rudd as it marks its Diamond Jubilee

The Stables Theatre in Hastings Old Town is a local gem, Amber Rudd MP declared as the theatre marked its Diamond Jubilee.

The theatre held a Gala Evening performance of Philip King’s See How They Run directed by Jenny Wiles.

The play is set during the height of World War II in a country vicarage and becomes increasingly chaotic.

Speaking after the performance, Amber said: “It was a delight to attend the recent Stables Theatre Diamond Jubilee Gala Evening.

“Clearly a lot of effort was put in by the actors, backstage crew, and staff which made the evening a success.

“It goes to show why the Stables Theatre has been running for such a long time and I look forward to seeing their continued success in the future.”

The Stables Theatre, based at The Bourne in Hastings, was first rescued by the Old Hastings Preservation Society (OHPS) in 1952 when the building was threatened with demolition from the local council.

The Stables Trust Limited was founded to preserve the fabric of the building and convert it, with the support of the Hastings and District Theatre Guild, into a fully functioning theatre.

The building was refurbished and the grand opening, presided over by Sir Ralph Richardson, took place on 16 June 1959.

With the backing of the Georgian Society the building was listed as one of historic and architectural value.

The theatre underwent major improvements in 2014 with a new box office and seating. Visit www.stablestheatre.co.uk.

