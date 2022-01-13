Hastings: The Ridge closed after two-car collision near the Conquest Hospital
Police were called to a two-car collision near the Conquest Hospital in Hastings this morning (January 13).
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 12:14 pm
One person suffered minor injuries in the collision, which happened on the B2093 The Ridge at around 7.10am.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said the ambulance service attended the scene and the B2093 was closed for around 50 minutes.
