Hastings teenager arrested after Asda break-in on Christmas Day

A teenager has been arrested after Asda was broken into on Christmas Day and the contents of its tills were stolen, police have confirmed.

Yesterday, the Hastings Observer reported that several tills were stolen after a group of people broke into the superstore in Battle Road, Hastings, earlier this week.

This morning, Sussex Police issued the following statement: "A teenager has been arrested in connection to a break-in at Asda in the early hours of Christmas Day.



"A 16-year-old from Hastings has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and has been released under investigation.



"Police received a call shortly before 7am to report a window had been smashed. Officers found tills and a cupboard had been forced open and cash and items taken.



Police continue to investigate."

An ASDA spokesman said: "We are assisting the police with their enquiries."

The store has been trading as normal all week, they added.