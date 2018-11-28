Hastings teachers set to be showered with gifts this Christmas according to local poll

A quick poll of Hastings’ parents revealed that 92% are set to buy presents for teachers this Christmas.

That’s a staggering 550 or more gifts being bought for teachers in the town.

Recent reports reveal that gifting for teachers can be a competitive exercise and in some cases put pressure on struggling families, so its not surprising that eight percent of those polled said they “don’t buy Christmas gifts for teachers”.

Nevertheless 58% of respondents will gift some form of consumable present.

While the majority of teachers say they do not expect any gifts at all, and a heartfelt ‘thank you‘ is often enough, it appears from the results of this poll that chocolates, biscuits and various bottles of alcohol will still make their way onto local teachers’ desks this season.

The poll, conducted by local attraction Hastings Adventure Golf, also revealed that 17 percent of parents said that their ‘go to’ gift for teachers was a gift voucher – whether as part of a class whip around or individually.

Only eight percent rely on toiletries or various ‘smellies’ for the teacher.

As a former maths teacher herself, Kate Richards of Hastings Adventures Golf said: “Generally buying gifts for teachers tends to be more traditional among primary school children and parents rather than secondary school, and over the years, giving gift vouchers has increased in popularity. It’s not that surprising as vouchers save on shopping time and, of course, eliminate the need to wrap! Never the less, when I was a teacher, a sincere ‘thank you’ was all we wished for.”

The poll was conducted online between Nov 20 – 27 in Hastings and a 10 mile radius of the town centre.

