Hastings Sierra Leone Friendship Link hold fund raiser to help provide clean water

Hastings Sierra Leone Friendship Link is inviting people to attend its Music Quiz Night fund raiser.

The event takes place at St Paul’s School, Horntye Road, St Leonards, on Friday September 21 at 7pm.

The Hastings Sierra Leone Friendship Link connects the peoples of Hastings, UK and Hastings, Sierra Leone to promote reconstruction and friendship.

It raises money through events and donations to help rebuild Hastings, Sierra Leone following its devastation in 1997 during Sierra Leone’s Rebel War. The Link also promotes official twinning, informal exchanges and school-to-school links.

The Quiz promises to be fun and not too complicated with picture rounds, music clips, and categories including pop, music from the shows, and light classical.

The cost is £5 per person for tables of four - six people. To book call Robin on 01424 436603 or email to hslfl@gmail.com.

The Friendship Link is launching a fundraising campaign to improve water supplies and sanitation in its 15 partner schools in Sierra Leone and to help ensure children of all ages and sexes get a better chance of a good education.

Funds from the Quiz will go toward the sanitation fund which currently has a target of £45,000.

Most of the schools suffer from poor or no water supply and poor sanitation and hygiene facilities. Chairman of the Link, Richard Homewood said: “Children are often exhausted by the time they get to school having had to fetch and carry water before they arrive and during the day. For more visit www.hastingshastings.org.uk.