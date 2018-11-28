Hastings shoppers can donate Christmas gifts to local children’s charity at Priory Meadow tree

Priory Meadow Shopping Centre has introduced a Giving Tree this Christmas and is encouraging shoppers to purchase a Christmas gift for local children’s charity, Charity For Kids.

The Giving Tree is an initiative to support their charity partner of the year, Charity For Kids.

Charity For Kids help sick, disabled and terminally ill children across Hastings and the surrounding areas.

See also: Asda in St Leonards launches new clothing department in time for Christmas

Stacey Bell, Centre Manager at Priory Meadow, said: “2018 is the first year we have introduced a Giving Tree and we are completely overwhelmed with the number of gifts we have received within just a few days of its launch.

“It is heart-warming how the community has come together to purchase delightful gifts for children that deserve some extra Christmas cheer.

Priory Meadow would like to say a huge thank you to all our shoppers who have been so generous and purchased a gift so far.”

She added. “Shoppers can select a tag from the tree located outside H&M, purchase a suitable gift, then take the gift and tag to the management office located on the first floor between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday.

“The management team will arrange for the gifts to be wrapped and presented to Charity For Kids in time for the big day. The last day to donate your gift is Thursday December 20th.

For more information on Priory Meadow Shopping Centre find us on Facebook @priorymeadowhastings or visit priorymeadow.com.

See also: Father Christmas is coming to Hastings Old Town

See also: Local attraction drops live reindeer from its Christmas event