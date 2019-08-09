Hastings seafront closed after man is seriously injured in ‘fall from height’

Hastings seafront has been closed in both directions this afternoon (Friday, August 9) as emergency services deal with an emergency incident.

Carlisle Parade has been shut between Schwerte Way and Harold Place after a man was seriously injured in a ‘fall from height’, according to a South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) spokesman.

SECAmb, as well as several police cars, the fire service and the air ambulance, were all scrambled to the scene.

The SECAmb spokesman said: “At 3.01pm we sent three cars and three ambulances to Source Park, Hastings to attend three men having a medical incident.

“One of the men was taken to Conquest Hospital for treatment with breathing difficulties.

“During the incident a fourth man fell from height seriously injuring both legs and will also be taken to hospital.”

A spokesman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said: “Hastings firefighters were called at 3.40pm to support police and paramedics. It is believed a casualty has fallen over a wall at The Source Park.”