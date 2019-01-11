Hastings seafront attraction is leading the way in cutting plastic waste

Hastings Adventure Golf’s has reduced waste from its entire crazy golf and food attraction by a whopping 15%.

In addition, recycled waste at the popular mini golf attraction has increased by 157% in the last two years, with 2.8 tonnes more waste being recycled then in 2016.

Eco-friendly attraction 1 SUS-191001-091647001

The mission to eliminate single-use plastic and reduce general waste started three years ago. By focusing on products that were most frequently used the crazy golf complex banished plastic straws and cups, replacing them with paper ones.

It also changed to recyclable cardboard food containers and wooden cutlery, among other initiatives. Currently it is looking at introducing paper and plant-based water bottles.

Elvie Cotton, catering manager at Hastings Adventure Golf, said: “Initially it was difficult to source non-plastic items. Many manufacturers simply weren’t supplying alternatives. However, we persevered and found suppliers who could provide quality products with less packaging and with massively reduced use of plastics. What we have achieved so far has been phenomenal. We are happy to share our knowledge and alternative supplier network with others as part of the global effort to eliminate single use plastic.”

General Manager Simon Tompkins said: “We analysed the type and weight of waste that we have been generating and monitored the impact each new supplier of non-plastic packaging has had on this. The evidence so far is phenomenal. Imagine if every business reduced its general waste by 15% in a year - it would have a tremendously effect on landfill sites.”

