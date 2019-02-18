Hastings schools combine to put on spectacular spooky dance show

Students from Ark Sixth Form and Ark Helenswood Academy joined forces to combat evil forces, zombies and criminals in their annual musical.

The Monster Mystery Show was an original comedy musical featuring a range of unusual characters and a string of top hits. With live music, dancing, and outstanding acting and singing, the show was enjoyed by parents and students and lived up to the high expectations of performing arts at the academy. Niall Whitehead, Head of Performing Arts, said: “This was an outstanding event which united staff and students across the whole academy. We are proud of the high standards our students consistently achieve and the wide range of creative opportunities available to our students.”

See also: Hastings pensioner guilty of dishonest benefit claim

See also: Man had knife in Hastings town centre shop