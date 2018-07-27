Hastings school to mark 400th birthday

A school is making preparations to mark a milestone anniversary next year.

Ark William Parker Academy is celebrating its 400th anniversary in 2019 and has a timetable of events in the pipeline from next summer to commemorate the event.

The school is also looking to hear from past students as part of the milestone to share their memories of William Parker.

Ark William Parker, based in Parkstone Road, traces its origin to the founding of a school through the bequest of the rector of All Saints’ parish, Reverend William Parker, who died in 1619.

The celebrations will culminate in a commemorative service in November next year, with the Bishop of Chichester leading the service at All Saints Church.

After this there will be an evening event held at the academy in Parkstone Road for the reunion of past and present pupils.

Yvonne Powell, executive principal of Ark William Parker Academy, said: “We are incredibly proud of the rich history of our school and are very keen to hear from our past pupils, including those from Hastings Grammar School and the Hastings Secondary School for Boys, which merged in 1978 to become William Parker.

“We would like to invite alumni to get in touch to share their favourite memories, as well as any photos or memorabilia of their time at the school.

“Our current students will be working on a project to bring these memories together, which we hope to share next year.”

Anyone who is a past pupil of Ark William Parker and would like to register their interest in attending the reunion event to be held in November 2019, can get in touch with the academy via email at 400@arkwilliamparker.org.