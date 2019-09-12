Hastings school on fire: six fire engines sent to the incident

Six fire engines have been sent to a fire at a school in Hastings.

A spokesman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at 7.40am to Buckswood School in Rye Road, Hastings, to reports of a fire in a boiler room.

The fire is affecting a two-storey building, approximately 40m by 30m. It is located in the plant room, but that building is connected to a science laboratory and a classroom.

As it was before school hours, there were no pupils in there at the time the fire began, and there have been no reports of injuries.

Six fire engines were sent to the scene, and firefighters are using breathing apparatus, hose reels and firefighting foam to put out the fire.

At 8.45am, Buckswood School tweeted: "After an exciting morning, we can confirm school is fully open and we expect all to attend please."

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service

Buckswood School is an independent school for boys and girls that was founded in 1933.