Hastings runners set to take on the Relay of all Relays

Twelve runners from Hastings-based Heart & Sole Running Group will be taking on the Relay of all Relays later this month in aid of the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

The challenge, which has never been completed in the UK before, takes place between February 23 and 26 and will see the runners cover 440 miles over the space of three-and-a-half days.

Starting at the Hastings Park Run start point, each runner will complete two legs each day of between five and nine miles in a continuous relay, with a 12-hour break between each leg.

The route, which will take them through Kent, London, Surrey, Hampshire, Dorset and West Sussex before finishing back in Hastings will also include one of the 12 – Kelly Bird – running past the Royal Marsden Hospital itself.

Lee Cote, race director for this event, said: “This is a ground-breaking event and has required the runners to head out on training runs at all hours of day and night in order to prepare themselves for the gruelling schedule.

“They won’t be getting much rest either as they will be sleeping on mini buses in between each of their runs.

“The support we have received from the running community has been tremendous with people offering to come out and run some of the legs with our team.

“However, we are still looking for people to run or cycle some of the legs with our runners and in addition to this, we are still asking for sponsorship.

“The effort and time all of the team have put in to this so far has been immense and I am really proud of them.”

If you are in Hastings on February 23 and want to see the runners off, then head down to Grosvenor Gardens in St Leonards for 9am.

Equally if you want to join them as they set off on their journey then bring your running shoes and a smile.

To get involved, offer sponsorship or to find out more about the event, visit the website http://www.heartandsolerunning.co.uk/home, or email heartandsolerunning@gmail.co.uk.

