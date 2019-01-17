Hastings Rotary Tree of light provides big boost for homeless charities

Hastings Rotary Club have said a huge thank-you to all those who supported their Tree of Light campaign in December.

The initiative helped to raise nearly £5,000 for charities which support the homeless and needy.

The final people to be remembered are: Pauli and Edith Green Greenhalgh, both missed; a much missed daughter Joanna Titmus; My Dad (Bob) Harmer and cousin Betty; Fred and Dolly Reeves (Mum and Dad); Bull and Daisy Crouch (Mum and Dad) and sister Joyce. All missed.

SEE ALSO: Check out these award winning cafes in Hastings and Bexhill

David Fentiman, from Hastings Rotary Club, said: “This year over 250 people have been remembered and £1,615 raised by the Tree of Light.

“Together with our other fund-raising activities, like Santa’s sleigh and supermarket collections, a total of nearly £5,000 has been raised through the Christmas appeal.

“We have made donations to a number of Hastings charities, including Snowflake and Hope Kitchen. These support local people in need at Christmas and during the year. And food hampers for individuals and families.

“This has only been made possible by the generosity of those who sponsored the Tree of Light and made donations, but especially through the support given by others, whom we thank. Halifax plc in Queens Road acted as the ‘post box’ for envelopes, the Observer publicised our appeal and printed the names of those being membered.”

If you would like more information about Rotary or our Club and membership please contact the Secretary at e-mail rotaryclubhastings@hotmail.com.

See also: Temperatures set to plummet in Hastings and Rother this afternoon

See also: Unwanted black cats face a lonely year without a loving home