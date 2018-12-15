Hastings rock fall: Resident had ‘lucky escape’

This is the extent of the damage caused to a resident’s flat after a huge boulder from a cliff top crashed into it yesterday afternoon (Friday, December 14).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said the occupier had a ‘lucky escape’ as he was out at the time the incident took place in White Rock.

A spokesman said: “At 3.06pm, firefighters from Hastings and Battle were called to a residential property in White Rock, Hastings followings reports of a dangerous structure.

“Following a significant rock fall at the rear of a property, a rock weighing several tons had hit the building and destroyed a bedroom.

“The occupier explained to the crews that he would normally have been home when the rock fall occurred however he had luckily gone out for the day.

“Our Technical Rescue Unit attended together with a Building Control inspector from Hastings Borough Council.

“The building was deemed to be structurally unsafe and all residents in the building were evacuated. A further structural assessment of the building together with an inspection of the cliff face will be carried out today by Hastings Borough Council.

“Following the significant rock fall, we are urging the public to take extra care around cliffs and follow simple common sense measures. Stay away from the edge of cliffs, as they can collapse without warning. Read and observe safety warnings and stay on the right side of fencing. Never attempt to climb cliffs. Be aware of the tides if you are on the beach.

“If you are walking along the beach near cliffs, know how long it will take to reduce the risks of becoming trapped. Dog owners are asked to keep their pets on leads while walking on the top of cliffs, especially smaller ones which cannot see cliff edges easily.”

