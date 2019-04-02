Hastings road shut after bricks fall from building

A road has been closed to the public due to fallen masonry.

Station Road, the road that runs behind the town hall, and which links Queens Road with Priory Meadow, was shut today (Tuesday, April 2) on the advice of engineers because of a masonry fall from the Three store, Bank Building, 7 Station Road, the borough council said.

Debris was left on the ground after the masonry fell. SUS-190204-150222001

The falling masonry was reported by a member of the public around 3am and East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service attended.

Firefighters then contacted Hastings Borough Council, which called out an engineer.

On his advice the road was closed until the building was made safe.