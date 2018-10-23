Hastings RNLI joins in search for missing diver

Hastings RNLI crews joined in a major search operation for a missing diver on Sunday (October 21).

The Hastings All Weather Lifeboat was requested to launch at 11.39am after reports of a missing diver 11 miles off the coast of Hastings.

The ‘mayday’ distress call was received shortly after 10am from a local dive charter boat when one of their divers failed to fully surface after a deep sea dive.

The RNLI’s Shannon Lifeboat 13-28 was in the area carrying out the final crew consolidation assessments, and so was immediately diverted to assist along with the Mersey 12-002, RNLI Eastbourne and two Search and Rescue Helicopters.

HM Coastguard said it issued a Mayday relay broadcast to all vessels in the Dover Straits to keep a watchful eye out for the missing diver.

Sadly, despite the multi-vessel search, the diver was not located and the lifeboats were all stood down at 5pm.

