Hastings restaurant voted best Indian in town wins praise from MP Amber Rudd

Cinnamon Spice has been voted the Best Indian Restaurant in Hastings by diners.

The restaurant, in Kings Road, St Leonards, has won high praise for the quality of its dishes.

And on Friday (November 9) MP Amber Rudd attended an award ceremony where she presented Cinnamon Spice’s manager Emdadul Lukman with an award for culinary excellence.

SEE ALSO: Man jailed after bringing knife into Conquest Hospital

The ceremony was also attended by both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Hastings.

Amber said: “I would like to congratulate Emdadul and the team here at Cinnamon Spice for their first-class service to local residents, and I look forward to my next visit for some hot curry to defend against the cold winter weather!”

Amber is pictured with the management team of Cinnamon Spice along with the Mayor of Hastings, Councillor Nigel Sinden, and Hastings Deputy Mayor, Councillor James Bacon.

See also: Family fireworks at Pilot Field

See also: Magistrates Court results