Hastings residents come together to remember New Zealand attack victims

Around 250 residents came together outside Hastings Mosque this afternoon to remember the victims of the New Zealand attack.

Fifty people were killed after a gunman opened fire at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, a week ago.

The vigil at Hastings mosque. Photo by Alex Kempton

Outside the mosque in Mercatoria, St Leonards, people remembered those who died with a one minute’s silence.

Speeches followed by the imam of the mosque; Jane Grimshaw, the convenor of Hastings Supports Refugees and councillor Nigel Sinden, the mayor of Hastings.

People laid flowers and messages of solidarity by the entrance of the mosque.

The event was organised by Hastings Community of Sanctuary, Hastings Supports Refugees and the Hastings and Rother Refugee Buddy Project.

The vigil at Hastings mosque. Photo by Alex Kempton

